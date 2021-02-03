1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision

SAIPAN — Two passengers were ejected from a gray Honda Ridgeline pickup truck after a head-on collision with a garbage compactor truck at the Puerto Rico traffic intersection on Middle Road on Monday afternoon.
Both passengers were injured and rushed to the hospital. One was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the garbage truck said he was heading south on Middle Road near the traffic intersection when the Honda Ridgeline truck turned left on a red light.
"The truck turned left without stopping – we were on a green light heading south on Middle Road," the driver said.
Witnesses said Dr. Norma Ada, whose clinic was near the accident area, conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on one of the two passengers while first responders performed CPR on the other.
Witnesses also stated that the driver of the Honda Ridgeline was not seriously hurt.
But he and his two passengers – all adults – were taken to the hospital by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services for further observation.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Dre Pangelinan said DPS would issue a statement regarding the traffic incident as soon as the final report was received.
In Tinian, DPS said the police department there received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle crash at Tachogna Beach.
At the scene, officers noticed an "unresponsive male individual (lying) off the roadway a few feet away from a motorcycle."
Medics transported the operator to the Tinian Health Center for a physical examination. DPS said it was awaiting final results from THC staff.
DPS Tinian Resident Director Mathew Masga said the victim in the motorcycle incident died at 1:45 a.m.
DPS said witnesses at the scene stated that the male operator was previously seen at the bar consuming alcoholic beverages before following a group to Taga Beach.
Witnesses said the operator continued driving the motorcycle from Taga Beach to Tachogna Beach, and toward Broadway before driving back to Tachogna Beach. Shortly after, a loud sound was heard. Witnesses who had rushed to the crash scene called for police assistance.
DPS said the crash investigation remains ongoing but, based on evidence left at the scene, the operator was traveling south before hitting a curb.
The operator's helmet was found about 40 feet from the operator, DPS said, adding that it had been used improperly as the chin strap was tied into a knot on one side and was not attached to the retention side.
DPS highly encourages motorcyclists to wear a helmet approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation along with other protective equipment.
"They must also learn proper braking techniques, such as threshold braking, and be cognizant of road conditions. They must always look twice before merging as motorcycles may be less visible to motorists, especially during poor lighting conditions or inclement weather," DPS said.