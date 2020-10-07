$100K bail set for former corrections officer

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan has imposed $100,000 cash bail on former Corrections Officer Eloy Reyes Dela Cruz Jr., who is accused of pawning his department-issued handgun to Gordon Castro for $40 cash and $40 worth of methamphetamine.
The handgun was used by Castro in a hostage-taking incident that resulted in his and his girlfriend's death in the early morning hours of March 12.
After the bail hearing on Monday afternoon, Judge Bogdan remanded Dela Cruz to the custody of the CNMI Department of Corrections, and scheduled a bail modification hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, following a request from the defendant, who is represented by attorney Joey San Nicolas.
The judge also ordered Dela Cruz to return to court on Oct. 15 for a preliminary hearing and on Oct. 26 for arraignment.
Police said Michael Jordan Cabrera, who was known to Dela Cruz, provided information regarding the handgun.
Police said on Feb. 24 that Dela Cruz called Cabrera and asked if he knew anyone interested in buying or trading a chainsaw for meth.
Cabrera said Dela Cruz picked him up and they went to a poker establishment in Susupe. The defendant met with Castro, who refused to trade meth for the chainsaw.
Dela Cruz then offered his government-issued black 9 mm semi-automatic firearm for $40 cash and $40 worth of meth, Cabrera said.
Dela Cruz allegedly provided his firearm to Castro as "collateral."
Police said Dela Cruz does not possess a CNMI firearms ID card, nor is he registered to sell, transfer, pawn or loan firearms or ammunition.
On Feb. 26, Dela Cruz reported that his firearm had been stolen from his vehicle, according to police.