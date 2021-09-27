SAIPAN — Members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives on Thursday commended each other after they unanimously passed a compromise version of the fiscal year 2022 budget measure, or CNMI House Bill 22-74, HD3, SD1, CCS1.
The bill, which has been passed by the Senate, proposes to appropriate $103.3 million in projected local revenue for CNMI government personnel and operations in fiscal year 2022, which starts on Oct. 1, 2021.
In addition to local funding, the CNMI government, in fiscal 2022, will spend $175 million in American Rescue Plan funds provided by the federal government.
The bill now goes to the desk of CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres, who has to sign a new and balanced budget by Oct. 1 to avoid a partial government shutdown.
Present in the House session were Speaker Edmund Villagomez, House Floor Leader Ralph Yumul and Reps. Edwin Propst, Tina Sablan, Sheila Babauta, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Celina Babauta, Donald Manglona, Leila Staffler, Angel Demapan, John Paul Sablan, Joel Camacho, Vicente Camacho, Denita Yangetmai and Roy Ada. Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao and Rep. Patrick San Nicolas attended the session via Zoom while Reps. Joseph Flores and Richard Lizama were excused.
After the roll-call vote to pass the bills, the members gave each other a round of applause.
Prior to the roll-call vote, Manglona, who chairs the CNMI House Ways and Means Committee, said removing the CNMI Senate proposal to concur with the governor's ARPA spending plan will make H.B. 22-74 "in line" with the current law governing government employees' salary increases and overtime pay.
Manglona said the budget bill "mandates accountability and transparency" and restricts overtime pay to those who are eligible to receive it.
More importantly, he said, the budget measure also requires that any changes made to the governor's ARPA spending plan will require a joint resolution to be passed by both the Senate and the House.
The most "contentious" provision of the budget measure was the $2.6 million that the House proposed as a subsidy for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. The Senate wanted the subsidy removed.
The bicameral conference committee eventually agreed to reduce the subsidy to $1,083,249 and allot $1.5 million for Rota and Tinian.
Rep. Angel Demapan asked if these changes were communicated to CHCC.
Rep. Tina Sablan said yes, the committee was in communication with CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna.
Tina Sablan said there was some disappointment that the final figure was not what was initially proposed by the House. But she said $1 million is better than the $86,000 subsidy that the administration originally proposed for CHCC.
Tina Sablan said she hopes there will be other opportunities to increase the funds allocated for CHCC either through a local delegation bill or through the tobacco tax hike measure pending in the Senate.