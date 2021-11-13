SAIPAN – Twelve additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands total to 381 cases since March 28, 2020, the CNMI government reported.
Eleven of the individuals were identified and confirmed through surveillance testing on Nov. 9. These individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.
One additional individual was identified and confirmed through surveillance testing on Nov. 10. The individual has been isolated and is actively monitored.
Currently, there is one patient under active hospitalization.
Since Oct. 28, there have been 90 new cases, of which 68 were identified via contact tracing, 15 were identified via community testing, and 7 were identified via travel testing.