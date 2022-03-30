SAIPAN — The $12 million Route 36 Windward/Chalan Kalabera road improvement project in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is 35% complete, the CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres administration said Monday.
The project, which aims to create an around-the-island loop in Saipan, includes improvements to Chalan Windward and crossings at Unai Fanhang and Unai Nanasu.
Since the groundbreaking ceremony in June 2021, the construction and engineering firms responsible for the project have made headway.
RNV Construction is the contractor for the project; GHD Inc., the construction manager; and DCA Inc., the design consultant.
Officials said the project has been in the works for roughly two decades, but barriers and environmental compliance issues have caused much delay.
According to a report Monday from the CNMI Highway Task Force, chaired by Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, two box culverts have been stabilized and concrete footing was poured.
Moreover, the road construction base preparation and the drainage installation in the San Juan area are in progress.
The issues with environmental compliance have been addressed, the task force said, with the delay noted and approved for a total of 95 calendar days.
However, the task force is seeking an extension to that time frame.
The revised completion date, factoring in unforeseen delays, is Aug. 26, 2022.
At the time of the project's groundbreaking, the anticipated project completion date was May 23, 2022.