MP Holdings LLC on Wednesday said it will not apply for the renewal of the expired licenses of 15 of its gaming machines at Club 88 in Garapan, Saipan.
In an interview, MP Holdings LLC consultant Gus Noble said the licenses of seven of the gaming machines expired Wednesday, while the licenses of eight others expired in August.
From 73, the number of gaming machines at Club 88 is now down to 58.
Noble noted the 15 gaming machines whose licenses have expired will no longer generate revenue.
Saipan Vegas has 116 gaming machines and the licenses of some of them are expected to expire in the coming months.
Saipan Local Law 22-6, which the Saipan delegation passed unanimously without conducting a public hearing, was signed by Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Aug. 2.
S.L.L. 22-6, which states that it will take effect once approved by the governor, doubled the $2,500 license fee of each machine "or (will require the payment of) 15% of the net gaming proceeds, whichever is greater."
As a condition to lawfully operate electronic gaming devices, they must be operated only "in an enclosed area or resort premises having 100 or more rooms or with fewer than 100 rooms so long as the hotel is attached to a golf course."
To comply with this requirement, the e-gaming operators said they also run hotels.
MP Holdings said it is losing money on its hotel and golf course but continues to operate them just to meet the gaming machine licensing requirements.
Moreover, the total license fees imposed on each electronic gaming machine is at least as high as 30% of the "net gaming proceeds" from the machines, the e-gaming operators said.