SAIPAN - Seventeen Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Public School System educators received Bachelor of Arts degrees in CHamoru Studies from the University of Guam on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Saipan World Resort.
The educators — elementary and high school Chamorro and Carolinian Heritage Studies, or CCLHS, classroom teachers on Saipan, Tinian and Rota — are the program’s pioneer cohort.
PSS partnered with UOG last year to create a curriculum for CHamoru teachers and help them earn bachelor’s degrees in CHamoru Studies through a distance learning program made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and PSS funds.
The 17 PSS educators who received their Bachelor of Arts degrees in CHamoru studies are Claire Dina Cabrera of Oleai Elementary School, Cynthia A. Cepeda of Kagman Elementary School, Angelina C. Fitial of Tinian Elementary School, Rosalita S. Hosono of Garapan Elementary School, Rose Sharon T. Jones of Chacha Oceanview Middle School, Jennie P. Magofna of Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, Therese R. Manalang of Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Junior-Senior High School, Tricia Marie A. Manglona of Sinapalo Elementary School, Lee Sablan Pangelinan of Kagman Elementary School, Monica D. Pangelinan of Hopwood Middle School, Michelle S. Rasa of Saipan Southern High School, Velma Mae S. Reyes of Tinian Junior-Senior High School, Janerlinse Seman Saimon of Kagman Elementary School, Trisha Adela R. Taitano of Koblerville Elementary School, Joann M. Torres of Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, K'nilismer'fifi N. Tuhuweitae of Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School and Alma Jean Kisa Villagomez of Koblerville Elementary School.
UOG President Thomas W. Krise said: “It is my honor to recognize the 17 Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands educators who will be receiving their new Bachelor of Arts degree in CHamoru Studies during today’s special commencement on the beautiful island of Saipan.”
He added, “I also would like to recognize the CNMI Public School System for working with the University of Guam’s Global Learning and Engagement and College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. Their team efforts allowed this distance learning program to be offered for the first time.”
“In essence,” Krise said, “professionalizing the teaching of CHamoru language and culture is a commitment that both the CNMI Public School System and UOG recognize as necessary to perpetuate cultural knowledge, linguistic acumen and the history of the people of the Marianas.”
For his part, CNMI Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada said: “I am beyond honored and truly proud to witness such a huge accomplishment for all of you remarkable educators and professionals. The journey it took you to get here is not taken lightly. I recognize your hard work and efforts. I recognize your commitment and sacrifices. Most of all, I recognize your scholarship and passion. You stuck it out throughout your career and persevered no matter how difficult or tiring it was. Let this serve as a grand milestone in your life, as well as in a system that is able to provide this opportunity for you. As your CNMI Public School System, we hope to continue this program and these types of support and resources for you so that we can build and sustain our local capacity.”
Ada added,” Congratulations for a job well done to all of you at the personal and professional levels for being excellent pioneers of this program for the CNMI. You have made history today and we will always remember you for that. From the bottom of all our PSS hearts, we salute you for the progress and strides you are making in our CCLHS department, our school system and our CNMI. Thank you for putting students first. Happy holidays!”
UOG Senior Vice President and Provost Anita B. Enriquez said, "The 17 graduates who enrolled in the CHamoru Studies program in 2021 worked diligently, even through the COVID-19 pandemic, to complete coursework and program requirements. It was a challenge, but with the help of faculty members from UOG and the CNMI, these newly minted bachelor’s degree holders exemplified tenacity, motivation, and resilience.“
“Their passion for teaching, learning and pushing forward the significance of language and culture for and among the CHamoru people ensures that students in the Marianas will have credentialed and qualified teachers for years to come. Their achievements will benefit the people and communities of the Marianas."