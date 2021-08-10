SAIPAN — Official charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was identified as the operator of the vehicle that struck and killed 20-year-old Sophia Demapan on the night of July 27, the Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Sunday evening.
DPS said on Saturday at about 1:32 p.m., an arrest warrant was signed and issued by Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for the charges of racing on the highway, speeding, reckless driving, operator's failure to exercise due care, accident, failure to report an accident and homicide by vehicle. Bail was set at $100,000.
On the same day, at about 5:09 p.m., police executed the warrant and transported the minor into the custody of the Department of Corrections for detention, DPS added.
DPS, which said the case remains under investigation, did not release the name of the arrested individual, who is expected to appear in Superior Court for an initial bail hearing on Monday.