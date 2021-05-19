SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of the Attorney General has charged 17-year-old Kenneth Thomas Blas Kaipat with sexual assault and other offenses in adult court following the CNMI Superior Court order granting the criminal division's request to transfer the case from juvenile court to adult court.
Kaipat was arrested on Friday. He was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, aggravated assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and burglary. His bail was set at $250,000.
At the initial hearing before Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Monday, Kaipat appeared in the custody of the CNMI Department of Corrections and was represented by attorney Brien Sers Nicholas, who argued for a bail reduction and modification.
Assistant Attorney General Samantha Vickery, who represented the government, asked the judge to deny the request. She said the purpose of the hearing was "to be informed of the charges, not hear arguments on modifying the bail."
Moreover, she said, the "defendant's motion makes unwarranted allegations and personal attacks" against her.
Vickery asked the court to allow sufficient time for the AG's office to respond to the "serious allegations."
Judge Camacho denied the government's request and allowed the bail modification hearing to proceed Monday afternoon.
Court documents state that police officers were dispatched to a home in San Vicente on June 2, 2019. On arrival, officers observed a female walking from the house, and "her face was covered in blood that ran down to her chest, and both her eyes were heavily bruised and swollen."
The officers noted that her voice was shaking and she could barely speak. Medics arrived and transported her to the hospital and she was identified as Kaipat's cousin.
Police talked to Kaipat, who was reportedly crying and trembling with "scratch marks on the right side of his face."
The bail modification hearing for Kaipat was still ongoing as of press time Monday.