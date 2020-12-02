At 3 p.m. Monday, search teams confirmed that two fishermen reported missing on Friday had been found due west of Saipan and Tinian, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday. Both are alive and in good health.
More information will follow from the search and rescue teams once available.
"It was on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at about 9 a.m., when the Department of Public Safety received a call regarding two fishermen who left the Fishing Base marina at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning and were due to return on Friday morning," DPS stated. "Police learned from the callers that their husbands might be fishing around Goat Island and Tinian."
The two fishermen had been utilizing a white, 21-foot, fiberglass boat named Sea Swirl.
"At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, the DPS Zodiac I rescue boat was launched to conduct a search around the west side of Saipan as the DPS Impact rescue boat was launched to conduct a search at Marpi Reef, Goat Island and Tinian," DPS stated in an earlier release. "The United States Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry also conducted a search throughout the day. DPS rescue vessels made contact with a total of six vessels that were fishing in various areas. They reported that they did not see the described vessel or the two fishermen. DPS continued searching for the vessel until lighting conditions became dark."
DPS and the Coast Guard resumed the search through the weekend before the fishermen were found Monday.