SAIPAN – Two of three individuals charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine, or “ice,” pleaded guilty last week in federal court.
Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands accepted the pleas of Jesse Reyes Babauta and Noribel Adao Mendez, finding that they are fully competent to enter a voluntary plea.
Babauta, who will be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 26, was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Mendez will be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 27. She remains released under certain conditions pending sentencing.
Co-defendant Mary Rose Chelo Herradura pleaded guilty in November to the same charge and is also on pretrial release with conditions. She will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. May 27.
According to the indictment, the three defendants, between Sept. 26 and 28, 2020, knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with other persons to possess methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with intent to distribute, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(C). The government also wanted the defendants to forfeit any money or property from the offense upon conviction.
No other details regarding the case were provided in court documents obtained by Variety.
Attorneys Mark Hanson and Robert T. Torres were appointed to represent Mendez and Herradura, while attorney Colin Thompson was appointed by the court to represent Babauta.