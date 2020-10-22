SAIPAN — Two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total confirmed cases in the CNMI to 88, the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said on Tuesday.
CHCC spokesman Lee Tenorio said the individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing of arriving passengers at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
The individuals are now in quarantine and have been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring, Tenorio said.
In addition, CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.
Task force Chairman Warren Villagomez said while the government is doing everything to prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of the public should continue to practice the three Ws: wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a face covering.
"We need to be proactive in safeguarding our island community," he added.
The majority of the 62 travelers who have tested positive are returning residents, Villagomez said.
"It's concerning that the exposure rate is still very high and that is why we continue to promote the three Ws," he said.
Gov. Ralph Torres said all newly arrived travelers will continue to be tested at the airport and then tested again after five days.
"The system is working for everyone and that is the reason we are very safe here," the governor said.
As of Tuesday, 75 of the 88 total cases had been released from isolation, 11 remained in isolation and two have died – in March and April. One was a 70-year-old man and the other was a 77-year-old woman, and both had underlying health conditions.