Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Thursday – a 55-year-old man and a 31-year-old man. Neither of the men have any recent travel history.
They are in stable condition and remain in isolation.
The men are being closely monitored by medical teams at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CHCC said it has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of all confirmed cases.
As of April 2, the CNMI has submitted 33 specimens for COVID-19 for testing at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory. Of the 33 specimens, 23 have been processed, resulting in eight positive results and 15 negative results.
Results are pending for nine specimens.
Four males and four females have tested positive.
One positive case is under the age of 19. Three are between the ages of 29 and 49, two are between the ages of 59 and 64, and two are above the age of 65.
A 70-year-old man suspected to have had the virus died Monday.
New findings of cases occurring among those without close contact to someone with COVID-19 suggests community transmission is occurring in the CNMI.