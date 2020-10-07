SAIPAN — Two newly arrived individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said on Monday.
This brings the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands total to 75 cases since March 28.
The two new cases were identified by travel screening, with the diagnosis confirmed through testing on arrival. The two people have quarantined and moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
In addition, CHCC has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.
CNMI Governor's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez said, as of Monday, there was no new community transmission on island.
He said the task force continues to test passengers upon arrival at the airport, "process everyone and put them on a five-day quarantine, then test them on the fifth day."
Flu vaccine
While waiting for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, Villagomez said the task force is encouraging everyone to get the annual flu vaccine.
In a press briefing on KKMP radio, he said CHCC is asking members of the community and first responders to reach out to CHCC's immunization program and avail themselves of the flu vaccine "before we receive our COVID-19 vaccine."
As the task force continues capacity building, it is also working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in bringing South Korean laboratory scientists back to Saipan "so we can reinstitute more community-based testing on all the islands to continue the mitigation efforts against COVID-19," Villagomez said.
The Korean laboratory scientists had to leave the CNMI in August before the expiration of their 90-day visas.