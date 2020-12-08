SAIPAN — Vince Koki Leon Guerrero and Evelyn Chong Tydingco were sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison for possessing 110.03 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Chief Judge Ramona Manglona presided over the case, with Associate U.S. Attorney Garth Backe as the prosecutor and attorneys Steven Pixley and Robert Torres representing Leon Guerrero and Tydingco.
Co-defendant Elaine Francisco Demei was called to the stand to testify.
She said she and Tydingco arranged for a package to be shipped to Demei's private mailbox under a false identity, "Debbie Lee."
Demei said Tydingco was hesitant to use her own private mailbox because her family members could easily access the mailbox and obtain the package.
The two agreed to use Demei's private mailbox, and frequently checked the post office in anticipation of the package arrival.
After several visits to the post office, Demei gave her contact information to the post office so that she would be contacted once the package arrived.
After Demei received a call from the post office she informed Tydingco that the package had arrived. Tydingco then informed Leon Guerrero.
The three went to the post office to pick up the package. There, they argued who should be the one among them to go inside the post office to pick it up.
Eventually, they decided that Demei should pick up the package. After picking up the package, she handed it to Tydingco and Leon Guerrero who caressed it before opening the package and setting off a tracking device.
While driving, Demei said she noticed that a car had been tailing them so she made random turns.
She said Tydingco requested that she stop the vehicle at the nearest trash can, but they were pulled over by authorities, placed in custody, and questioned.
Demei said after reviewing Tydingco's sworn statement, she found the entire statement to be untruthful and "ridiculous."
Leon Guerrero also testified on Friday, in support of Tydingco's testimony, claiming that he was the brains of the operation, not Tydingco. Leon Guerrero and Tydingco have a 1-year-old son.
After reviewing the evidence presented by the federal government, including incriminating WhatsApp messages between the defendants, Judge Manglona found that Demei's testimony was in line with the evidence, adding that she found it to be truthful.
The judge said there is overwhelming evidence to indicate that Tydingco was, in fact, the organizer.
Because Leon Guerrero and Tydingco were untruthful in their sworn testimonies, Judge Manglona denied them a "safety valve," which would have permitted the sentencing court to disregard a statutory minimum sentence for the benefit of low-level, nonviolent, cooperative defendants with a minimal prior criminal record, convicted under several mandatory minimum controlled substance offenses.
The judge said the amount of methamphetamine in this case was the third-largest in her history as a chief judge as she emphasized the detrimental effects that the drugs have on the commonwealth.
"I am very troubled and I'm actually very saddened and disappointed because this tragedy shouldn't require me to impose such a severe sentence," she said.
In emotional pleas before the court, the defendants expressed their remorse, apologizing for their actions.
Upon their release, the defendants will be placed on supervised release for five years. They are also required to pay a fine of over $30,000.