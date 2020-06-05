SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Ports Authority has received $22,759,818 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding, which was made available on May 27.
CPA board member and Financial Affairs Committee Chairman Ramon Tebuteb said CPA received the CARES Act grant offer in April and the grant agreement was executed in May. The grant is for a four-year period and is available at a 100% federal share, he added.
Tebuteb said the funds are provided on a reimbursement basis.
CPA Comptroller Skye Aldan Hofschneider reported to the board that $4.1 million of the funds will be used for CPA debt service for fiscal years 2020 to 2022, and the rest will be made available for operations.
A portion of the CARES Act money will also fund public health safety measures for airport personnel, who will be provided with personal protective equipment and test kits.
CPA Chairwoman Kimberlyn King-Hinds said one of the main issues government agencies discussed with the Governor's Council of Economic Advisers was the reopening of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands tourism industry, tentatively set for July 15.
In the discussion, she said, "We were figuring out how to find a delicate balance between protecting public health and trying to stimulate or infuse money back into the economy."