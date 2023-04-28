23 vendors for Taste of the Marianas

TASTE: Cup Bab welcomes patrons at the 23rd annual Taste of The Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden on June 18, 2022, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan. The 24th annual Taste of The Marianas will be presented by the Marianas Visitors Authority June 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2023, at the same venue. Contributed photo