SAIPAN — The Public School System of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands may lose a $24 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency if it fails to submit a plan to rebuild Hopwood Middle School in the next six months.
Under its Alternative Public Assistance Program, FEMA awarded PSS $24 million to rebuild Hopwood, which was destroyed by Supertyphoon Yutu in October 2018.
In a recent meeting, Board of Education Vice Chairman Herman Atalig asked Education Commissioner Alfred Ada and the PSS Facilities and Development Management Office about the status of the Hopwood project.
Ada, who became education commissioner in December 2019, said PSS had not issued a procurement request for architecture and engineering, but said the request would be out soon.
Charley Kenty, associate commissioner for administrative services, said PSS is working with the Public Assistance Office, which will assign a project manager dedicated to overseeing PSS projects.
"We had a meeting with them last week, and they are in the final stages of selecting an individual to work closely" with PSS, Kenty said.
The project manager, he said, will "work along with our (Facilities and Development Management) employees to make sure everything's aligned."
Atalig said "a lot of (things) must be forwarded to FEMA for its final approval."
Among his concerns include the availability of money for cost-share and for the insurance when the school is rebuilt.
"If we don't submit a plan within the next six months, we might lose that entire $24 million grant from FEMA," said Atalig, who also chairs the school board's capital infrastructure projects committee.
Chalan Piao campus
The Hopwood Middle School campus in Chalan Piao is ready to welcome about 900 students when the new school year starts on Sept. 8, Ada said.
He said the facilities available on the campus include the cafeteria, a bus shelter, 19 classrooms, a parking area, two women's restrooms and two men's restrooms.
With the completion of Phase 1 of the renovation project, Ada asked the federally funded employees of the school system to volunteer for one day and help prepare the campus for the new school year.