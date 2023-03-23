The 24th annual Taste of The Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden will be held every Saturday in June on Saipan featuring some of the destination’s best cuisine and entertainment, according to a press release from the Marianas Visitors Authority.
The Taste of The Marianas is organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority and is usually held during May Tourism Month. However, this year’s festival will be held on June 3, 10, 17 and 24 in part to coincide with a large influx of visitors anticipated for the Oceania Athletics Association Masters Championship 2023 in late June, the release stated.
“As one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year, Taste of The Marianas will warmly welcome visitors and residents for a taste of the best the Marianas has to offer in terms of taste, entertainment, and island hospitality,” said Judy Torres, MVA acting managing director. “Mark your calendars for four great Saturdays of Taste in June!”
The annual signature event of the MVA will feature affordable dishes from local hotels and restaurants, live entertainment and arts and crafts sales. The venue will be announced once confirmed.
For more information or for vendor inquiries, contact MVA community projects specialist Ray Villagomez at rvillagomez@mymarians.com or 670-664-3200.