3 cannabis farming applications approved

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Zoning Board on Wednesday approved three of four applications for cannabis farming.
Board approval of conditional use is among the requirements when applying for a cannabis business license in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The approved applications were submitted by Justo Quitugua Jr. of Primo Farms, which proposes to construct a single-story indoor cannabis farm on Capital Hill; Scot Thompson of Marianas Hemp Farms, which proposes to use cargo storage containers for cannabis farming in As Teo; and Joaquin Torres' Tuu Group LLC, which proposes to build a two-story building made of cargo containers for cannabis farming in As Mahetog.
Dozens of local residents attended the public hearing Wednesday. Some expressed support while others opposed the cannabis farming proposals.
Precinct 4 Rep. Sheila Babauta said if the property mentioned in the proposal of Quitugua's Primo Farms is in her precinct, she would be very pleased to see an entrepreneur taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the cannabis industry.
"I think the location is great for this kind of application because it is out of the public eye and in a very privately located area," she said.
Precinct 4 resident and former Rep. Juan I. Tenorio said Primo Farms' proposed location "is way into the jungle so I am in full support of the proposal and ask the board to please approve it."
But Brigitte Camacho, a Capital Hill resident, said she and other families "live in that jungle."
"I don't want to be heading home at night and even during day and there's someone in the middle of the road with a gun."
For the proposal of Scot Thompson's Marianas Hemp Farms, only one resident, Annie G. Hayes, expressed concern, saying the area is near where she and her daughter live.
She said her house has been burglarized once and her dogs were killed, so she is afraid there could be more burglaries if there is a nearby cannabis farm.
Several residents spoke against the Tuu Group LLC proposal.
One of them, Jadene Villagomez, said she was speaking on behalf of the 111 other people who live near the proposed cannabis farm in As Mahetog.
"Let it be known and let the record reflect that we hereby oppose the creation of cannabis farm by the Tuu Group in As Mahetog. We oppose the conditional use zoning category that will allow for this type of business in As Mahetog. The general consensus is that it will disrupt the peace and safety of the nearby residents. It can pose health hazards, fire hazards and increase criminal activity in the area, which will put the lives of our loved ones in danger. This type of business should not be located near homes and we recommend that the Zoning Board create a location for this type of activity, like in Marpi."
Another resident informed the board that there are outstanding land claims over the property where Tuu Group proposes to farm cannabis.
Of the five board members present, four voted to approve Tuu Group's application and one voted against it.
Chairwoman Tatiana Babauta, Vice Chairman Frank Aguon, and board members Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Kevin Deleon Guerrero were in favor, while board member Perry Inos Jr. voted nay.
No decision
The board did not decide on the application of Gus Noble's Max Investment, which proposes to farm cannabis inside prefab cargo containers in Dandan. The board required Noble to get the signatures of the landowners or residents living within 300 feet from the property line surrounding the proposed cannabis farm.
Noble told the board that residents live way beyond 300 feet. He said he will comply with the requirement, but added that he is not happy with the decision of the board so "I will also lodge my strong protest."
He said delay in the approval of his application will cost his company a substantial amount of money.