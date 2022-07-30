SAIPAN - Three members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives have been implementing several village projects in their precincts.
Precinct 2 Reps. John Paul Sablan and Tina Sablan were in Laly Four on Wednesday to witness Commonwealth Utilities Corp. field personnel install a power meter and cables for the basketball court in the area. Also installed were brand-new weatherheads and four LED lights so the youths can play basketball at nighttime.
Rep. JP Sablan said his office and Rep. Tina Sablan's office shared the cost for the improvement of the Laly Four basketball court, totaling $12,000. The funding source was the casino license fee collection appropriated by the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation for various community projects.
Aside from providing electricity for the basketball court, the two Precinct 2 lawmakers also hired contractors to fix the basketball court bleachers and the nearby public restroom, and install showerheads.