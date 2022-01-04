The deaths of three people in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands were linked to COVID-19 - bringing their death toll to 17.
The CNMI governor’s task force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the deaths, according to a Jan. 2 report.
The task force also reported 10 cases were confirmed on Dec. 28, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 3,297 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.
Of the 10 cases, nine were identified on Jan. 1, 2022, and 1 on Dec. 28, 2021; one was identified via contact tracing, eight were identified via community testing, and one was identified via travel testing. The vaccination statuses of the 10 cases identified are pending verification.
As of Jan. 2, there were 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations: seven patients were unvaccinated and eight were vaccinated; three were on ventilators. Officials also reported the hospital discharged four patients.
To register for community-based testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. Residents who are concerned of possible exposure to a positive case can call 670-285-1942, 286-1710, or 286-1711.
Officials are also urging anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, see a provider or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.
