SAIPAN — Three individuals tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the total confirmed cases in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to 103 since March 28, said Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. spokesman Lee Tenorio.
Like the other cases detected over the last three months, the three individuals were identified through travel screening and diagnosis was confirmed through testing upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
The individuals are in quarantine and have been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
Tenorio said CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.
The CNMI COVID-19 dashboard indicates that of the 103 cases, 77 were diagnosed through travel screening, 10 through community screening and 16 through contact tracing.
Ninety-nine people have been released from isolation while five remain in isolation. There have been two deaths: a 70-year-old man in March; and a 77-year-old woman in April.
CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna on Monday said the commonwealth must not "let our guard down" when it comes to community transmission.
"This has always been our message: Practice the three W's. Wash your hands. Watch your distance. Wear a face covering."
She said CHCC and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force are trying their best to implement preventive measures, detecting positive cases at the border and isolating them from the community.