CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres announced three new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 11 for the neighboring island.
Of the three new COVID-19 cases, two are men, ages 45 and 53, and one is a 53-year-old female.
The three new cases are being monitored by Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation medical teams at Kanoa Resort, the government quarantine location.
According to Gov. Torres' office, CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (close family members, friends, and associates) of these new confirmed cases.
As of April 8, 2020, the CNMI has submitted 45 specimens for COVID-19 testing. Of these 45 specimens, 37 have been processed, resulting in 11 positive specimens, 27 negative specimens, and one indeterminate result that will be retested. CHCC awaits the results of six (6) specimens.