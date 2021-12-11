332 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in CNMI

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported 332 positives cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 1-7, bringing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands total to 1,514 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. As of Dec. 7, 2021, there have been 496 recoveries made, 725 active cases, and 2 deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021.
As of Dec. 9, there are 12 individuals hospitalized in the CNMI as a result of COVID-19 (eight unvaccinated, two fully vaccinated, two partially vaccinated; zero on ventilators); and two were discharged from the alternative care site.
Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals, public health officials have said.
CHCC encourages unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated or get booster shots against COVID-19 to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.
Of the 332 cases, one was identified on Dec. 1, 116 were identified on Dec. 4, 37 were identified on Dec. 5, 72 were identified on Dec. 6, and 106 were identified on Dec. 7; 266 were identified via contact tracing, 65 were identified via community testing, and 1 was identified via travel testing on the 5th day after arrival.
The vaccination statuses of the 332 cases identified are pending verification.
A total of 538 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Dec. 9, resulting in 89.9% of the CNMI's eligible population being fully vaccinated, which affords the community more protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death, according to CHCC.
Since Oct. 28, there have been 1,223 new cases, of which 710 were identified via contact tracing, 500 were identified via community testing, and 13 were identified via travel testing.