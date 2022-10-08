SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro administered the oath of office to 38 new Corrections officers Thursday during the 9th Cycle Corrections Academy graduation ceremony in the Magellan Room of the Pacific Islands Club on Saipan.
The cycle’s valedictorian and salutatorian were Johanna Kapileo Lizama and Daphne Idlisan Cruzat, respectively.
The other corrections officers who completed the academy were Sylvan T. Atalig Jr., Elaine R. Attao, Tolove N. Bokuku, Manuel Borja II, Jonathan Kyle C. Camacho, Thomas Jake S. Castro, Eleniang R. Cruz, Jaedryen Deleon Guerrero, Ambros Delong Jr., Anthony A. Fitial, Francisco Jacoby M. Hapdei, Niana P. Hermoso, Nievanalyn F. Iguel, Maria Sarah C. Javier, Fradley L. Jepen, James Roger P. Kaipat, Jessie Noel I. Kalen, Klein Justine Q. Lizama, Kenneth N. Mafnas, Andy John S. Magofna, Mark H. Manahane, Eldin N. Maratita, Jessme J. Martin, Anthony Herman S. Michael, Paulino SP Nekaifes, Jeremy R. Ngiraked, Jesse Olopai, Jose K. Pangelinan II, Shane Henry Pua, Anthony C. Rangamar Jr., Shaina Grace B. Rios, Isael N. Saito, Jessie James C. Serrano, Louie D. Solano, Walton K. Tachieimong and Al-lee P. Terry.
In their remarks, CNMI Corrections Commissioner Wally Villagomez, CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Northern Marianas College President Galvin Deleon Guerrero commended and congratulated the new corrections officers.
Also witnessing the graduation ceremony were CNMI Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, CNMI House Minority Leader Angel Demapan, Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, Rep. Joseph Flores, retired Lt. Col. Clement R. Bermudes and Capt. Jose T. Castro.
The 9th Cycle Corrections Academy launched May 31. The last time the corrections department held an academy was in 2019.
Through a partnership with Northern Marianas College, the cadets received training in multiple subject areas that included abnormal psychology, law and the corrections officer, juvenile justice and the dynamics of substance abuse.
They will earn 40 college credits from NMC as part of their training, and will have an opportunity to earn additional credits toward a college degree if they so wish.