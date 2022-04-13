SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja and Associate Judges Joseph Camacho, Wesley Bogdan and Kenneth Govendo on Monday recused themselves from presiding over the criminal case filed by the CNMI Office of the Attorney General against CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres.
Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio was the first to disqualify herself Friday, saying her impartiality might be questioned.
The other judges, in their separate orders of recusal, mentioned conflicts of interest.
Judge Bogdan is the former legal counsel of Torres. Judge Camacho's wife, attorney Viola Alepuyo, represents Torres in the case. Judges Naraja and Govendo said their impartiality might be questioned.
Alepuyo acknowledged receiving the penal summons and information on behalf of her client, the governor, from a process server late Friday afternoon on Capital Hill.
The penal summons directed Torres to appear before the Superior Court at 9 a.m. April 18.
The AG's office said the criminal case against the governor is alleging 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class or other premium class travel for himself and/or first lady Diann Torres.
The case also alleges one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a House committee subpoena.
In a statement Sunday, the Office of the Governor said it "trusts ... the CNMI's justice system and declines to comment further on the pending litigation. The matter has been forwarded to Governor Torres' private counsel."
The charges against the governor were among those mentioned in the articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives on Jan. 12 by a vote of 15-4, with 1 abstention. The governor has denied the allegations.
The CNMI Senate said it will proceed with the impeachment hearing with or without a record of impeachment or a CNMI House prosecutor.
The House leadership has said the Senate rules are "unfair" and "unconstitutional."