Four more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, the commonwealth government announced on Wednesday.
The four new cases include a 70-year-old man who died on March 30, as well as three females, ages 14, 60 and 77, according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Torres.
CNMI officials said as of April 1, they had submitted 31 specimens for COVID-19 testing to a laboratory at Guam's Department of Public Health and Social Services. Of those 31 specimens, 19 have been processed, resulting in six positive and 13 negative cases. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is still awaiting results for the other 12 specimens.
Some of the individuals had come into contact with people who had recently traveled to locations with confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials stated. Others had no travel history and no known contact with at-risk individuals.
'Community transmission is occurring'
"This new finding of cases occurring among those without close contact is suggestive that COVID-19 community transmission is occurring on Saipan," officials stated, reiterating the need for people to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing when they leave home for necessities.
"Community transmission means people may have been infected within our community and not just imported from another COVID-19 outbreak jurisdiction."
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts, including close family members, friends and associates of the four confirmed cases, officials stated.
"CHCC continues to work with the governor's COVID-19 Task Force to expand designated isolation areas to closely monitor the well-being of individuals with symptoms."