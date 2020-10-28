SAIPAN — The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Monday reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands total to 92 since March 28.
CHCC spokesman Lee Tenorio said the four new cases were identified by travel screening and diagnosis was confirmed through testing on arrival.
He said the individuals have been quarantined and moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
CHCC has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight, he added.
The CNMI COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 66 of the 92 cases were diagnosed through travel screening: 34 from the U.S. mainland, 21 from a U.S. territory and 11 from a foreign country.
Task force Chairman Warren Villagomez said officials will remain vigilant at the entry points on Saipan, Tinian and Rota.
Vaccination plan
Villagomez said the task force has also submitted the CNMI's vaccination plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan, he added, has been under review since last week and the CNMI is hoping to get feedback from the CDC soon.
"We feel confident that what was submitted is a thorough plan that is ready to be executed in the CNMI," Villagomez said.
"The vaccination allocation is (under) discussion right now," he said, adding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "are leaning toward the CNMI."