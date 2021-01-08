SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Governor's COVID-19 Task Force reported on Tuesday that 49 passengers who arrived recently at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport tested negative for COVID-19.
CHCC stated the 49 individuals were swabbed on their fifth day of quarantine and all tested negative for the virus.
CHCC, the task force and Turnkey Solutions have been working together to actively monitor the passengers of incoming flights by testing upon arrival and on the fifth day of quarantine, CHCC said.
The next incoming flight and fifth-day testing were scheduled for Thursday.
CHCC and the task force still encourage everyone to continue to use preventative measures and practice the 3Ws – wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance – to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
"It's important that incoming travelers and community members continue to practice the 3Ws to prevent the spread of COVID-19," CHCC stated.
Recently, Hawaii identified the CHCC laboratory as a trusted testing partner for its pretravel testing program. Under the pretravel testing program, travelers who are able to provide a state-approved COVID-19 negative result within 72 hours from the final leg of departure will be able to bypass the state's mandatory quarantine order.