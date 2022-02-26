SAIPAN - Five Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court judges have recused themselves from presiding over the lawsuit filed by CNMI Attorney General Edward Manibusan against CNMI Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero. Guerrero is being sued for allegedly collecting excessive typhoon overtime pay.
In their separate orders of recusal, the judges said they are disqualifying themselves because of their ties with the commissioner or other unspecified conflicts of interest.
Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja stated the DPS commissioner is his “godbrother.”
Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio said she had worked with Guerrero in the development of the Drug Court program.
Associate Judges Wesley Bogdan, Kenneth L. Govendo and Joseph N. Camacho each said they have have conflicts of interest. They did not elaborate.
In his complaint, the AG is asking the court for a judgment of $46,982 for the recovery of what he characterized as unlawful typhoon premium payments, overtime payments, or extra payments not authorized by law, without valid appropriation, and in excess of the salary ceiling, including interest and the costs of the lawsuit.
Manibusan said he brought the lawsuit “on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth, who are harmed and have been harmed by the excessive compensation of defendant Robert A. Guerrero, a commonwealth government employee who was not entitled to typhoon emergency premium compensation, overtime, or extra pay for work performed during the declared major disaster and state of significant emergency relating to Supertyphoon Yutu, or for work directly involved with typhoon recovery and repair work and providing assistance to those members of the Commonwealth adversely affected by Supertyphoon Yutu.”
The AG also has stated that “other commonwealth employees, including but not limited to other gubernatorial appointees, also received typhoon premium pay for work performed during the period from Oct. 23, 2018, through Jan. 23, 2019, and therefore are similarly situated to defendant.”