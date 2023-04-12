SAIPAN — Special prosecutor James Robert Kingman will receive a $50,000 retainer for representing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government in the case by the CNMI Office of the Attorney General against former CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.
The agreement for Kingman’s legal services was signed by CNMI AG Edward Manibusan and Kingman.
According to the agreement, Kingman’s representation of the CNMI government in the case will be concluded when he has "completed the agreed-upon services, which is the closing argument of the trial in Criminal Case 22-0050, or any other such earlier time as trial may conclude.”
Kingman’s representation of the CNMI government does not extend to any post-trial motions or appeal.
The payment agreement was presented to the court as an exhibit in a motion filed recently by the defense.
The exhibits also included a communication from Manibusan to CNMI acting Secretary of Finance Tracy Norita, requesting that Finance issue a check for $50,000 to the law office of James Kingman as an advance retainer fee to cover the expenses associated with the case.
Torres, represented by attorneys Viola Alepuyo, Victorino DLG Torres, Matthew Holley and Anthony Aguon, earlier filed an Open Government Act request regarding documents and communications pertaining to the hiring of Kingman as special prosecutor.
Kingman is a a law practitioner in Texas with prosecutorial experience, including public corruption and white-collar crime. He will work with CNMI Chief Solicitor J. Robert Glass Jr. in prosecuting the case against the former governor.
The former governor was charged with 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class or other premium class travel for himself and/or Diann T. Torres, his wife.
The case also alleged one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a legislative subpoena.
Former Gov. Torres has denied the charges.
In September 2022, Judge Pro Tem Alberto Tolentino dismissed without prejudice the contempt charge against the former governor. The judge found “impermissible exposure to privileged and confidential information that prevents Glass from prosecuting [former] Gov. Torres for Count XIV (Contempt).”
Dismissal without prejudice means the charge can be refiled.
In January, Judge Tolentino granted the former governor’s request to move his trial from Feb. 13 to June 5.