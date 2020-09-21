Six passengers have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 through travel screening, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Sunday.
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands now has a total of 68 COVID-19 cases since March 28.
The latest case is the 42nd identified through port-of-entry screening procedures.
"The individuals have been safely quarantined and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring," CHCC stated, adding that it has already initiated contact tracing for immediate contacts, including passengers on the same flight.