(Editor's note: It will be 75 years today since an atomic bomb was flown from the Northern Mariana island of Tinian, and dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Tinian resident Don Farrell, author of the book "Tinian and the Bomb," shared this piece of history based largely on once top-secret records from the National Archives. The book is available online at Amazon.com.)
At 4:15 Sunday morning, Aug. 5, 1945, Gen. Curtis LeMay, deputy commander of U.S. Strategic Air Forces in the Pacific, received an updated weather report from China. The skies would not be clear over southern Japan until Aug. 6. The first atomic mission was to proceed.
Capt. Tom Hill, Navy Adm. Chester Nimitz's liaison officer to the Manhattan Project, passed the order to Col. Elmer E. Kirkpatrick Jr., the Manhattan Project liaison officer on Tinian, who notified Navy Capt. William S. "Deak" Parsons, commander of Project Alberta, the team he had organized at Los Alamos to assemble and load atomic bombs in the field.
The final assembly and loading of "Little Boy," the uranium-based atomic bomb, that would be dropped on Hiroshima, was set in motion.
Although the Japanese knew their war was lost, the Japanese military leadership, unwilling to accept their defeat, pressed every Japanese to commit, in effect, "national seppuku," or ritual suicide. Thousands of men, women and children – American, British, Japanese, Chinese – continued to die.
On the island of Tinian, inside Assembly Building No. 1, Dr. Edward Doll inserted the final critical parts into Little Boy number L-11. The bomb was trailered a half-mile to the loading pit, where a specialized team loaded it into the Enola Gay. The plane was then towed to a hardstand, where a double guard was set around it for the night.
Capt. Parsons became concerned that should the Enola Gay crash during takeoff, the bomb could go nuclear and destroy half of Tinian, including the entire Manhattan Project team.
In conversation with Rear Adm. William R. Purnell from the president's Military Policy Committee, and Brig. Gen. Thomas F. Farrell, deputy director of the Manhattan Project, Parsons decided to arm the bomb after the aircraft had taken off. Both Purnell and Farrell agreed.
Preflight procedures
The mission crews, led by Col. Paul Tibbets on the Enola Gay, carrying Little Boy; Maj. Charles Sweeney, in the Great Artiste carrying the blast measurement equipment; and Capt. George Marquart in the Necessary Evil, carrying the photographic equipment; arrived at their aircraft at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 6. The Enola Gay was flooded by Klieg lights. Video cameras were rolling and still cameras snapping. Tibbets ran his hand-picked crew through the preflight procedures. Parsons, the weaponeer, and 2nd Lt. Morris Jeppson, his assistant, boarded the Enola Gay. Tibbets fired up the engines at 2 a.m.
The weather aircraft left Runway Able at 2:30 a.m. Each was to report actual weather conditions at the proposed targets to Tibbets in the Enola Gay. Meanwhile, Capt. Chuck McKnight would take the Top Secret to Iwo Jima as the backup aircraft, should the Enola Gay have a mechanical problem en route to Japan. Col. Kirkpatrick had visited Iwo Jima to have a bomb-loading pit created off the one runway already prepared for B-29s. He would fly to Iwo Jima in a C-54 with a bomb-loading team to stand by, just in case.
Tibbets managed a wave at a cameraman then drove the Enola Gay to the west end of Runway Able. With the checklist completed, Tibbets and his co-pilot, Capt. Robert A. Lewis, pushed the throttles forward to the max, then released the breaks. Overloaded, with two extra crew members, an extra 700 gallons in auxiliary fuel tanks and a 9,500-pound bomb aboard, the Enola Gay lumbered down the 8,500-foot runway. The plane had to reach 155 miles per hour to lift off. As the end of the runway approached, Lewis balked and shouted at Tibbets to pull up. Tibbets paid him no attention. Dr. Norman Ramsey was standing near the end of the runway. As the Enola Gay passed him, Ramsey saw the big bird's wheels lift off the ground with bright blue flames flaring out of the engines as the aircraft fought for altitude and gradually banked to the north. It was 2:45 a.m.
'Y-3, Q-3, B-2, C-1'
Cruising at 4,700 feet, Capt. Parsons and his assistant climbed into the bomb bay and inserted the explosive charges behind the uranium "bullet" that would slam into the uranium target and spark the nuclear reaction. They flew on toward their rendezvous at Iwo Jima, knowing they had a live atomic bomb on board.
At 8:30 a.m., Tibbets received a message from Eatherly: "Y-3, Q-3, B-2, C-1," which roughly translated to "skies clear over Hiroshima." Tibbets' hand-picked navigator, Capt. Theodore "Dutch" Van Kirk, set a course for Hiroshima and his hand-picked flight engineer, Tech Sgt. Wyatt E. Duzenbury, put them on the target on time. No fighters. No flak. A "milk run" to Hiroshima.
The Japanese paid no attention to three lone B-29s. They did not go to the air-raid shelters. At 9:09 a.m., Tibbets turned the plane over to his hand-picked bombardier, Maj. Thomas Ferebee, who released the bomb at 09:15:17 a.m.
Historic destruction
It fell for 43 seconds, which seemed an eternity to Capt. Parsons. Would it go off? Would it turn out to be a dud? Then, Little Boy exploded at about 1,950 above Hiroshima with the force of about 15,000 tons of dynamite. A giant radioactive cloud began to rise toward the plane. Tibbets put the Enola Gay into a tight, diving 159-degree right turn to escape the bomb blast.
With no damage to the aircraft, Tibbets headed straight for Tinian. There, Gen. Carl Spaatz awaited the Enola Gay's return, pinning the Distinguished Service Medal on Tibbets' service overalls.
Nearly 80,000 people were believed to have died in the immediate aftermath. Tens of thousands more subsequently lost their lives.