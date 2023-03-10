SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Floor Leader Edwin Propst on Wednesday certified the results of the CNMI Youth Congress election in which eight high school students won seats.
According to the certified election results, 1,278 of the 1,479 registered student voters in the CNMI cast their votes Monday.
At Marianas High School, the CNMI’s most populated high school, Peaches Fiona Bayot received 210 votes to top the four-way race. Her opponents were Jia Ross Nicdao, who garnered 175 votes; Mercader Matias, 160 votes; and Sara Elizabeth Keaton, 152 votes.
At Kagman High School, Vinnie Juan Q. Sablan received 140 votes to defeat his opponent Jaidiann Cabrera, who had 74 votes.
Ma'ili B. Peter ran unopposed at Mount Carmel School and received the support of 101 of the school’s 115 voters.
Also running unopposed were Ayden Sean Yumul at Grace Christian Academy with 51 votes; Mickyiel Josh Cabrera at Saipan Southern High School with 126 votes; Filomenaleonisa Iaokopo at Saipan International School with 43 votes; Ysabella Nikonia Palacios at Tinian Junior-Senior High School with 12 votes; and Aden Chonne Calvo at Rita H. Inos Junior-Senior High School in Rota with 67 votes.