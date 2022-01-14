SAIPAN — As of Wednesday, 97.3% of the eligible population in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, or 41,937 individuals, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to figures provided by the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
The current rate of fully vaccinated individuals is based on the 2020 census, which estimates that out of the total population of the CNMI, 43,089 individuals are age 5 and older – the eligible age range for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Of the fully vaccinated population, 35,714 individuals received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as their second dose, while 5,106 received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as their second dose.
There were 1,117 individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
In Saipan, 97.4% of the eligible population or 38,433 out of 39,472 individuals, are fully vaccinated. In Tinian, 99.8% of the eligible population, or 1,861 out of 1,865 individuals, are fully vaccinated. In Rota, 94.4%, or 1,643 individuals of the eligible population of 1,741, are fully vaccinated.
Just over 39% of the fully vaccinated population in the CNMI, or 16,546 individuals, received an additional dose.
Individuals in the 18-64 age group are leading the booster shot vaccination rate with 14,123 individuals having received an additional or a booster dose.
Some 2,146 individuals 65 or older have received an additional or booster dose.
There were 277 children who have received an additional or booster dose.