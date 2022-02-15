99.9% of eligible CNMI residents fully vaccinated

As of Thursday, roughly 99.9% of the eligible population in the CNMI, or 43,047 individuals, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to figures provided by the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
During a U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources meeting earlier this month to examine the state of the U.S. territories, the committee chair, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, was impressed by CNMI’s high vaccination rate in comparison to the other U.S. territories.
“You win the ribbon today,” he said.
Of the fully vaccinated population, 36,748 individuals received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as their second dose, while 5,167 received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as their second dose.
Individuals are permitted to “mix and match" these two vaccines, receiving either as their first and/or second dose.
There were 1,132 individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
100% vaccination rate for Tinian
Tinian holds the distinction of having a 100% vaccination rate as all 1,920 of the island's eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Saipan has the second-highest vaccination rate at 99.9% or 39,414 individuals out of the eligible population of 39,472 are fully vaccinated. Rota has a 98.4% vaccination rate or 1,713 individuals of the eligible population of 1,741 are fully vaccinated.