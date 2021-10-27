SAIPAN — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has affirmed the decision by the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands to deny Imperial Pacific International LLC's request to postpone summary judgment in the lawsuit of Pacific Rim Land Development LLC.
IPI sought to postpone summary judgment because it had not been able to conduct discovery on its affirmative defense of "fraud in the inducement."
The district court denied IPI's request, concluding that IPI failed to satisfy the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 56(d). IPI appealed.
The 9th Circuit said in its ruling, "A party seeking to postpone summary judgment pending additional discovery must show that (1) it has set forth in affidavit form the specific facts it hopes to elicit from further discovery; (2) the facts sought exist; and (3) the sought-after facts are essential to oppose summary judgment."
The party must also provide the "basis or factual support for (its) assertions that further discovery would lead to the facts and testimony described in the affidavit."
IPI did not meet those requirements, said 9th Circuit Judges Sandra Ikuta, Eric Miller and Kenneth Lee.
In support of its Rule 56(d) request, IPI submitted a three-paragraph declaration stating that Pacific Rim possessed employment records for the workers assigned to IPI's construction project.
"The declaration identified the documents sought but not the facts within those documents that would assist IPI in opposing summary judgment. IPI later clarified that it sought the records to prove that Pacific Rim misrepresented the skill of its workers and the amount of work completed on IPI's construction job, fraudulently inducing IPI to sign the promissory note," the 9th Circuit judges said.
But IPI provided no "basis or factual support" for its belief that Pacific Rim engaged in fraud or that the discovery sought would yield such factual support," the 9th Circuit judges added.