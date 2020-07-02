SAIPAN — Former Rep. Peter Michael "Mike" Pangelinan Tenorio was not just a friend, he was also a great role model for young people and "all of us who are serving the people of the commonwealth," Rep. Luis John Castro said on Tuesday.
Tenorio, who served in the 10th House of Representatives as Precinct 1 representative, died on the evening of June 27 in San Diego, California, at the age of 59.
Tenorio also served as district director for the office of Del. Gregorio Sablan.
"He is one of those people who left an impact on the lives of the people in the commonwealth," Castro said, adding that Tenorio was "one of the smartest individuals you could ask for advice – he was also one of the nicest people you could ever know."
Castro said he will introduce a commemorative resolution in honor of "a great individual who lived a life full of service to the community."
Rep. Tina Sablan, who served on the staff of Del. Sablan, said Tenorio was a boss, colleague, friend and family. "He was (also) a businessman, a public servant, a devoted family man, a man of faith. He was kind. He was funny. He was generous. He helped so many – quietly, without any fanfare. People loved him," she said.