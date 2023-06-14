SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and CNMI Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang joined Philippine Consul to Guam Ferdinand P. Flores and the Filipino community in the Northern Marianas in celebrate the 125th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence.
Palacios acknowledged that “the contributions of Filipinos to the Northern Marianas are invaluable” while Lt. Gov. Apatang said, “The Filipino people should be proud of their persistence and strong will to make a difference ... ."
Flores said he is proud of the “strong and unshakable partnership” between the Filipino community in the CNMI and the local people and their government. “We may all differ in ideologies and beliefs,” he said, “but I am a firm believer that we are always great friends — we sit at one table and enjoy our camaraderie.”
This year’s Philippine Independence Day celebration was held at Marianas High School and started with the official raising of the Philippine flag at 7 a.m., led by Emon Lodge No. 179 of the Free and Accepted Masons.
The other CNMI officials who joined the celebration included Senate President Edith Deleon Guerrero, House Speaker Edmund Villagomez and Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board Chair Janice Marie A. Tenorio.
Bernice Shane Sabino led the singing of the Philippine national anthem, while United Filipino Organization President Birhen Martinez delivered the welcoming remarks.
The messages of Philippine Consul General to Guam Rosario Lemque, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. were then read aloud.
Gandang Pinay 2023 Kriselle Bryana Mitzy Drilon read the CNMI-Philippine Friendship Proclamation signed by Palacios and Apatang.
The proclamation designated June as Northern Mariana Islands-Philippine Friendship Month.
This was followed by a ceremonial toast to celebrate the long-standing ties between the two jurisdictions.
Integral role
In his remarks, the governor honored the contributions of Filipinos in the CNMI.
“Engineers, medical workers, teachers and laborers alike, you have played an integral role in the development of Saipan, Tinian and Rota. This has strengthened the bond between our regions and enriched our islands with a vibrant and diverse culture,” he said.
“Let’s continue to uphold the values of unity, respect and friendship as we move forward as one community, celebrating our shared past and looking forward to our shared future.”
The governor urged everyone to “join in the celebration of our shared history and recognize the invaluable contributions of our Filipino brothers and sisters.”
'Unbreakable ties'
Apatang spoke about his “unbreakable ties” with the Filipino community in the CNMI.
He said, in 2015, during his first term as mayor of Saipan, “my dear good and late friend Eli Arago was appointed the honorary Philippine consul. He charted a course to become the ever-attentive ears and caring voice of the Filipino community here, and he worked hard to help, reach out and respond to many calls from his countrymen who wanted to be heard and offer ideas to improve their relationship with the people of the Northern Mariana Islands.”
Apatang also recognized the late consul’s group of volunteers, “who have never ceased to carry on his good works.”
“These four core volunteers are here this morning, and they are Annamae Adaza, Ariel Mariano, Mario Mayuga and Ulysses Torres Sabuco. Ms. Adaza, Mr. Mariano, Mr. Mayuga and Mr. Torres Sabuco, si Yu'os ma'åse, ghilisow, thank you and salamat po for your generosity, time and thoughtfulness for continuing the great work of Mr. Arago and for representing the Filipino community in the CNMI,” the lieutenant governor said.
Sponsors
The Philippine Consulate General on Guam and its core volunteers in the CNMI extended their appreciation to individuals and businesses that continue to support their volunteer work, including the successful hosting of the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration.
They are Tan Holdings Corporation, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, Marianas High School, Green Meadow School and Principal Milagros Songcuan, Pacific Islands Club, JCE Services LLC, Saipan Ice & Water Co., Carlos Heras of Marianas Repairs Co. Inc., Rommel Rementilla of REM International Corp., John Saludez of HBR International Inc., Meals 4U, Bayani Association, Shirley Wilson Catering, Marianas Variety/Younis Art Studio Inc. and the other Philippine Consulate General volunteers.