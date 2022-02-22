SAIPAN – Substance abuse counselor Grace Pitu Sablan-Vaiagae on Thursday told the House Committee on Official Conduct and Ethics, "if you are neutral in situations of injustice, then you have chosen the side of the oppressor."
Sablan-Vaiagae was one of those who filed a complaint with the committee accusing Rep. Edwin Propst of committing sexual abuse about 20 years ago.
The other complainant is Robert Hunter, a former senior policy advisor to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres. Hunter accused Propst of threats and inappropriate language on social media in December 2021.
Chaired by Rep. Donald Manglona, the committee voted to obtain more information on Sablan-Vaiagae's complaint and to move ahead with the investigation of Hunter's complaint.
The members of the committee are Reps. Sheila J. Babauta, Leila Staffler, Corina Magofna, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Patrick San Nicolas and House Minority Leader Angel Demapan.
Guerrero recommended that the committee table Sablan-Vaiagae's complaint until the committee obtains more information from the Department of Public Safety.
‘Don't be neutral’
Sablan-Vaiagae who is also a former educator and an advocate for women and children, quoted Blaise Pascal at the end of her testimony, saying, "If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality."
The committee, she added, must not merely investigate a representative "who has been alleged to have committed such behavior with minors while assuming the role of a professional. Rather, it is also allowing for victims to feel safe and be able to come forth and disclose their experience whether you believe them or not."
Sablan-Vaiagae said the venue of the hearings is critical "as it will determine if victims and witnesses will come forth, as well as how you go about it. This is a very sensitive matter at hand and confidentiality is a must where the victims are assured that their identity is protected."
In the CNMI, she said there are documented and undocumented reports of sexual abuse and it is currently a hurdle to obtain statistics to determine the level of the problem’s severity as the CNMI is fairly new in addressing such issues.
"Cultural norms and traditions play a role where shame and fear prevent many victims and survivors from reporting abuse. Our community and society have become permissive in the form of tolerance and ignorance. We no longer look at evil as wrong, it has become a norm and when the whole of society turns a blind eye to such behavior, it becomes an accepted and tolerable normalcy of lifestyle.”