SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government announced Friday its community-based testing initiative at the Saipan and Rota international airports and at the Rota and Tinian health centers will be temporarily suspended starting today, June 13, until further notice.
Since April 28, more than 7,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 on the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota in the Northern Marianas. This is approximately 14% of the CNMI’s population.
To better accommodate work schedules/requirements and people with limited transportation, the CNMI government is exploring ways to increase access through business- and precinct-based testing, the CNMI government stated. Details on this next phase of community-based testing will be provided soon, the CNMI government said.