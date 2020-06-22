SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of the Attorney General has filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice the charge of misconduct in public office against Dennis Mendiola, who is currently the commissioner of the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
Assistant Attorney General Erin Toolan filed the motion on June 16.
According to the motion to dismiss, Mendiola has voluntarily paid agreed restitution and cooperated with the government.
Upon additional investigation and review, Toolan said, it has been determined that, while there was probable cause, "there is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt for this particular defendant."
"The Commonwealth moves for dismissal with prejudice," she added.
Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja had not issued any order regarding the motion as of press time Thursday.
Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig, along with seven of his former and current resident directors, including Mendiola, was charged with misconduct in public office.
Misconduct in public office is punishable by imprisonment for a period of not more than one year, or a fine of not more than $1,000.
Vanessa Charfauros, Magdalena Mesngon, Dexter Apatang and Josepha Manglona have already disposed of the cases against them through a plea agreement with the AG's office.
As for Dennis Mendiola, chief prosecutor John Bradley on Thursday said: "Dennis Mendiola ultimately presented unique facts that convinced the AG's office that his case could be resolved by him paying restitution for the money he received as excess reimbursement from the government on the trip to Guam. We appreciate his cooperation in providing additional information that had not previously been available."
Besides the Rota mayor, the remaining defendants in the case are Dean Manglona and Eusebio Manglona.
According to the third amended information filing, Mayor Atalig, Dexter Apatang, Vanessa Charfauros, Eusebio Manglona, Dennis Mendiola and Magdalena Mesngon committed misconduct in public office on or about June 1, 2018, to Aug. 30, 2018, being a public official and acting under the color of office.
The information added that they committed an illegal act when they used CNMI public funds, time, personnel or equipment for a political or campaign activity – namely, attending or promoting a political or campaign rally on Guam.