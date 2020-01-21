Attorney General Edward Manibusan has sued companies that manufacture fire extinguishers and sell them in the CNMI, alleging that they contain chemicals harmful to the environment and harm the health of island residents.
Manibusan is also demanding a jury trial in the 62-page complaint he filed on behalf of the CNMI government in Superior Court.
The defendants are 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products, Chemguard Inc., Buckeye Fire Equipment, Kidde-Fenwal Inc., National Foam Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Chemours Company, and Does 1-20.
Manibusan has asked the court to hold the defendants liable for their conduct in designing, manufacturing, and selling a firefighting chemical agent known as an aqueous film-forming foam or AFFF and related products.
The AFFF contains perfluoro octane sulfonic acid or PFOS and perfluorooctanoic acid or PFOA, which are toxic chemicals, the lawsuit said, adding that these toxic chemicals “present a significant threat to the NMI environment and residents.”
It added, “They are mobile, persist indefinitely in the environment, bioaccumulate in individual organisms and humans, and biomagnify up the food chain. PFOS and PFOA are also associated with multiple and significant adverse health effects in humans.”
According to the lawsuit, “PFOS is associated with immune system suppression, including decreases in antibody responses to vaccines and increases in risk of childhood infections. PFOA is associated with, other things, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, and pregnancy-induced hypertension.”
Guam AG Leevin T. Camacho filed a similar complaint against the same defendants in Guam Superior Court in Sept. 2019.