AK selects contractor for new dealership

Atkins Kroll Inc., an Inchcape Company, celebrating 55 years of service in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, announced its selection of a construction partner for its new Saipan AK Toyota Lexus Automotive Sales and Service Center and repair shop in Puerto Rico, Saipan, according to a release from AK.
GPPC Inc., a construction company based in Saipan, was selected to complete AK’s $23 million project. GPPC Inc. is best known for high-quality government, commercial and residential construction projects in Saipan, such as the Saipan International Airport Departure Terminal Expansion project, American Memorial Park Visitor Center Memorial Garden and Amphitheater, TSL Plaza, and the Kagman Senior High School new campus construction. The company also completed interior build-outs for luxury boutiques in Saipan for Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and The ARC, the release stated.
Alex Yap, president of Atkins Kroll, said, “Announcing the selection of our new construction partner for this project brings us closer to realizing our plan to better serve our customers in the CNMI. We are proud to be working with a company based in Saipan, and GPPC Inc. has a great reputation as a quality builder with luxury experience.”
The project is expected to break ground this month. Construction is slated to be completed by fall 2024, according to the release.
About the project
AK announced its plans to build a new dealership in August 2022, sharing details of the planned project that will be AK's first new-build property in the CNMI. The new 43,800-square-foot facility will be built along Chalan Pale Arnold in Puerto Rico on land owned by Albert LG Camacho and his family, long-standing residents and business owners in Puerto Rico, the release stated.
The new facility will include the island’s first dedicated Lexus showroom, making models of the luxury brand available directly for AK’s customers while providing the convenience of certified Lexus service on the island. It will also serve as the automotive company’s CNMI headquarters, the release said.
“In addition to having a Lexus showroom open on Saipan for the first time, our customers will appreciate the expanded certified services for their vehicles,” said Joel Lesh, vice president and general manager of Atkins Kroll. “The quality of the Lexus and Toyota brands will be complemented by the aesthetics of the building’s state-of-the-art design that is also environmentally friendly. The new dealerships will include features such as rainwater harvesting, solar panels for energy offsetting, and low-noise-generating equipment.”
The spacious Toyota and Lexus showrooms will be 14,244 square feet combined, more than doubling the size of AK Toyota’s current location in San Jose, according to AK.
The architects and project manager for the project are ARI Partners, who recently completed extensive facility renovations for AK’s Guam dealership, including a new Toyota showroom and Lexus showcase.
ARI Partners designed the AK Toyota Lexus Automotive Sales and Service Center and Vehicle Repair Shop to incorporate innovative features that will minimize noise and emission levels, feature energy-saving fixtures throughout the property, and utilize the latest tools to improve employees’ work experience, all while keeping the environment in mind, the release stated.
Yap said, “We are committed to bringing the best to the CNMI while growing our investments and providing more career opportunities in the future.”