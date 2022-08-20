AK to build $18M headquarters, first Lexus dealership in CNMI

Atkins Kroll Inc. is building a new AK Toyota Lexus Automotive Sales and Service Center and Vehicle Repair Shop in Puerto Rico, Saipan, the company announced recently in a press release. The new dealership will serve as AK’s headquarters in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and will be the first Lexus dealership to open in the CNMI, AK said in the release.
“For 55 years, AK Toyota has proudly served the CNMI community, and we are committed to investing in the future," said Alex Hammett, managing director of developing markets at Atkins Kroll. "Constructing a new dealership will allow us to expand our footprint to introduce Lexus into the market and better cater to our customers for years to come.”
The new state-of-the-art Lexus dealership will reflect a new era of luxury and service for customers throughout the CNMI, the company stated in the release.
A major siting permit application was submitted Aug. 9 to the CNMI Division of Coastal Resources Management office to construct the facility, which will be built along Chalan Pale Arnold in Puerto Rico on land owned by Albert L.G. Camacho and his family, longstanding residents and business owners in Puerto Rico.
AK will occupy a portion of the Camacho land, which was first developed in the 1960s. The lot is adjacent to the Camacho family’s MH1 and MH2 buildings.
“Our family is pleased to have found a quality partner to develop on our land. AK has been in the CNMI for more than five decades, and our family confidently supports this project,” said Albert L.G. Camacho. “We believe AK’s expansion in the CNMI will be good for our people and the economy.”
AK will be investing $18 million in the project, the company said in its release.
"The new facility will be constructed with innovative features that will minimize noise and emission levels, incorporate energy-saving fixtures and utilize the latest tools to improve employees’ work experience," AK stated in the release.
"AK’s architects and engineers have completed all necessary environmental assessments to ensure that the dealership’s design adheres to Environmental Protection Authority requirements. Plans for the property include the removal of abandoned buildings on the lot, overall beautification of the area, planting of trees and landscaping and improving visibility and security in the area."
The new headquarters "will allow us to contribute to the future growth of the Marianas,” Hammett added.
"Expanding our business will also open up more career paths and training opportunities for our team and allow us to offer more jobs,” he said. “AK is committed to the CNMI, and this investment is one way to show our commitment for the next 55 years.”