Amid pandemic, MVA revenue dropped by 44% in fiscal 2020

SAIPAN — The Marianas Visitors Authority's revenue went down by 44% in fiscal year 2020 with the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to an independent audit report conducted by Burger, Comer, Magliari Certified Public Accountants. The report was submitted to the Office of the Public Auditor.
MVA's revenues in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 – when there were little to no tourists visiting the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands because of COVID-19 – are expected to indicate a more drastic decline.
From $12.3 million in fiscal 2019, MVA's revenue in fiscal 2020 dropped to $6.9 million.
MVA's sources of revenue are hotel and container tax entitlements, grant and in-kind contributions, program revenues and other income including royalty and memorial maintenance fees. Program revenues are those directly generated by an MVA function or activity. These include membership dues, tour guide certification, special events fees that MVA charged for specific events, and contributions from the private sector in support of MVA programs.
Likewise, MVA's expenditures drastically decreased in fiscal 2020. From $11.2 million, the tourism agency's expenses went down to $6.4 million, a decrease by $4.8 million or over 42%.
According to the audit report, the MVA funds available in fiscal 2020 were spent on destination enhancement projects, marketing, support to other government agencies and community programs.
The report said the COVID-19 pandemic put the tourism industry – the islands' only industry – at a standstill.
"This caused a negative financial impact in the CNMI's economy especially to MVA," the report said, noting that visitor arrivals for fiscal 2020 decreased by 209,740 compared to the 424,858 visitor arrivals in fiscal 2019.
This decrease resulted in a loss of jobs and loss of revenue for the central government and hotel occupancy tax for MVA's operations and marketing, the report stated.
At the governmental fund level, the report said MVA's fund balance in fiscal 2020 decreased by $1,492,898 due to the nonarrival of tourists and the nonremittance of MVA's share of the hotel occupancy tax.
According to the report, the CNMI's tourism industry will be very different once travel activities are allowed to resume.
"The 'new normal' would involve enforced health security standards for both tourists and personnel and the rest of the community. While the industry adjusts to the 'new normal,' MVA will focus on attracting its key source markets back to the Marianas. The Marianas continues to offer the ideal destination to potential travelers due to its natural environment and relatively low population so travelers are not faced with a crowded environment."