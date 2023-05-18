Animal rescue clinic temporarily closes

SAIPAN — Saipan Cares for Animals, a nonprofit rescue clinic that provides low-cost services, is closed until further notice.
“We were informed that we will cease operations until further notice. I am worried about our situation. I have bills to pay and now I need to look for a job to sustain myself and my family,” said Aileen Garcia, one of SCA’s five staff members.
Garcia was on duty Tuesday to look after 11 cats, answer phone calls and attend to walk-in pet owners.
She told people to get in touch with the Saipan Humane Society, which is working with the Saipan Mayor's Office Dog Control Program.
“We are deeply sorry to hear of the closing of SCA's doors,” said Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society. “They have been the backbone of animal welfare in the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) for years and have worked so hard to build their clinic and virtual shelter, serving and saving countless animals. We are ready to step up and meet the needs of the community, with the support of the Saipan Mayor's Dog Control Program, and understand there are very big shoes to fill.”
The Marianas Variety was unable to get a comment from SCA Director Elizabeth Pliscou, who was off-island, and its veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Johnson, who is based on Guam.
SCA opened in As Gonno in 2016. About six years later, the zoning board said SCA wasn't compliant with the zoning law.
SCA then moved to its current location, in a commercial building on Middle Road across from Shell Gualo Rai.