SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Monday announced that the number of active COVID-19 cases was down to four after one more patient recovered from the virus.
As of June 1, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands had recorded 22 cumulative confirmed cases, 16 recoveries and two deaths.
"Recovery is our goal while we also ensure that we provide optimal care," said COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez.
CHCC continues to monitor individuals even after they are released from the Kanoa Resort quarantine site, he said.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 were "enrolled" into the Sara Alert system, which monitors their health.
CHCC and the task force are also in the process of turning Kanoa Resort into an alternate care site with hundreds of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
However, the governor's authorized representative, Patrick Guerrero, said construction was delayed by a week due to "some changes and unforeseen circumstances."
"We could not meet the deadline, but we are now going through the last stages, making sure that everything is in order," Guerrero said, adding that all of the equipment should be installed this week.
The equipment, which will be flown in from California, should be on island in the next few days, he said.
Guerrero said the same flight from California will also bring additional medical supplies for Saipan, Tinian and Rota.
Helios Energy Group was contracted by the CNMI government to transform Kanoa Resort into an alternative care site.