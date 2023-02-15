Apatang: HOPE will not shut down

SAIPAN - The Hinemlu Ohala Para Enteramenti, or HOPE, Recovery Center in Marpi is not shutting down, acting Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. David M. Apatang said.
He made the assurance to current and former program participants holding a “Rally for HOPE” near the governor’s office Friday on Capital Hill, Saipan.
Led by former HOPE participant Jun Santos, the roadside waving activity caught the attention of Apatang.
He told the participants that the administration is not shutting down HOPE Recovery Center.
He added that CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has recently appointed Diego M. Sablan as the new special assistant for the Substance Abuse, Addiction and Rehabilitation Program, which manages the center.
In an interview, Santos said Apatang told the demonstrators the administration was not planning to close the recovery center.
Santos said he organized the “Rally for HOPE” after learning that recovery center staff members received 60 days' notice of losing their jobs. He said, from 21, the number of staffers at the center is now down to 11, and not three as earlier reported.
Variety was told that some of the center’s staffers are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA.
Santos said, aside from himself and other HOPE participants, individuals with the Community Guidance Center and other recovery programs as well as other members of the community joined the “Rally for HOPE” on Friday.
He said the HOPE Recovery Center is the CNMI's first and only resident treatment center. The participants can reside there while undergoing treatment, Santos said, adding that he lived at the center for seven months.
“I owe it all to the HOPE Recovery Center and the program because that's really what helped me. If it wasn't for them, I really don't believe that I'll be doing so good right now," he said.